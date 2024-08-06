WINDSOR
    • Scotty McCreery offering some “You Time” at Caesars Windsor

    Scotty McCreery celebrates his song, "Cab in a Solo", at his number one party. (Source: Scotty McCreery/X) Scotty McCreery celebrates his song, "Cab in a Solo", at his number one party. (Source: Scotty McCreery/X)
    Country star Scotty McCreery is inviting you to Caesars Windsor for some “You Time”.

    He will hit The Colosseum stage on Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., part of his Fall of Summer Tour.

    McCreery’s current album, Rise and Fall, was released earlier this year. It includes his sixth number one hit, “Cab in a Solo”, as well as his new single, “Fall of Summer.”

    Tickets for McCreery’s show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets can be bought through Caesars’ website, as well as Ticketmaster.

    If you prefer to do things in person, the box office is open Friday and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on show days from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

    Caesars Rewards members can secure their tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

