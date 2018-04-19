

CTV Windsor





The expansion of a French immersion programming at the Greater Essex County District School Board has some parents concerned.

An information meeting was held at Marlborough Public School to inform parents of the impact two additional English/French immersion sites will have regarding school boundaries.

Starting in the new school year Central Public School will offer a junior kindergarten program while Marlborough will introduce the program to j-k, s-k, and grade one students.

Both schools will add an additional grade each subsequent year while continuing to have English programs throughout all grades.

The school board says the expansion is necessary due to capacity issues at Bellewood and Giles for their French immersion programs.

The new boundary changes mean some parents may have to send their children to two separate schools.

Giles campus currently has 760 students, and the new building won't be able to accommodate that.