

CTV Windsor





The retail landscape has seen a change in Old Sandwiche Town.

Community members are expressing disappointment over the closure of a neighbourhood grocery store.

Westside Foods Olde Town Grocer on Sandwich Street closed before the Christmas holidays and now the building is up for sale.

The past chair of the Sandwich Improvement Area remembers shopping at the store in the 1960's when it was an IGA.

Mary Ann Cuderman hopes the new owners will keep it as a grocery store, saying it’s vital to the high number of students and seniors who live in the neighbourhood.

"We pride ourselves of being a community here and part of the community is having the services that you need in the community especially like this for a transient community with all the university students,” says Cuderman.

“Plus we have a great deal of senior citizens that don't have access to cars and rely on walking and being in close proximity to their services and of course a grocery store is one of the essential ones.”