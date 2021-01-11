WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital says same-day appointments are available for any individual who is seeking a test for COVID-19 and meets the criteria to receive one.

Hours at the Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre expanded on Monday. Both COVID-19 assessment centres (Met and Ouellette) are now open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

With the extended hours, as anticipated, some same-day and next-day appointments are available amid continued strong demand for swab tests.

In order to schedule a COVID-19 assessment appointment at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre of either campus, you can go online on your mobile device or computer (using Safari or Chrome) and select a certain date/time for your appointment or by “first available time.”

Individuals are reminded to have their health card in hand when booking on-line or calling in. Depending on the result, there is guidance provided by the Windsor Essex County Health Unit..

Anyone who tests positive will get a call from the hospital and WECHU.

WRH says results take an average of 2-5 days to return from the lab. Tests are not completed at the hospital. They are completed at outside labs and cannot be expedited or tracked.

Individuals are asked to not contact the hospital asking for results until at least 72 hours after your test. Results are available online at https://covid19results.ehealthontario.ca:4443/agree.