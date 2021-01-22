WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Essex County Health Unit declared another COVID-19 outbreak at the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthy Aging and Mobility centre on Friday.

A news release from HDGH said the outbreak was declared on 2S in the Dr. Y Emara Centre and is linked to the centre’s current outbreak on 3N.

The hospital says two patients have tested positive for the virus at this time.

An outbreak was declared Sunday on 3N of the centre with three patients and two staff having tested positive for COVID-19.

HDGH says as with other outbreaks at the hospital additional precautions have been implemented.

The hospital will give further updates on the outbreaks as information becomes available.