

CTV Windsor





Windsor employees at Canada Post are back on the picket line.

The rotating strike action returned to the city Wednesday for the second time since it began on Oct. 22.

The postal union's national president, Mike Palecek, said Monday that contract talks made little progress in recent weeks despite the presence of a special mediator whose mandate expired on Sunday.

The contract demands for the Canadian Union of Postal Workers include improvements in workload, health and safety, gender equality as well as more money.

The union has also released a campaign titled "Delivering Community Power.”

It calls for the expansion of duties at the post office to include postal banking, solar panels on post offices, charging stations for electric vehicles and having door-to-door mail carriers check in on seniors and people with mobility issues.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned his government could intervene if progress isn't made soon in the talks, which have dragged on for nearly a year.

With files from The Canadian Press.