Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland member makes history as first woman president nominee
Jennifer Jones of Windsor, Ont. has been nominated for Rotary Club International president. (courtesy Rotary Club International)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- A female member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland is making history for the Rotary International.
Jennifer Jones has been chosen by the nominating committee for president of Rotary International for the 2022-2023 term — after serving Rotary in various roles since 1997.
The organization calls her selection “groundbreaking” as Jones could become the first woman to hold that office in the organization’s 115-year history.
Jones is founder and president of Media Street Productions Inc. in Windsor and has served as chair of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and chair of the board of governors of the University of Windsor.
She is currently a Rotary Foundation trustee and has been a member since 1997.
Jones will officially become president-nominee Oct. 1 if no other candidates challenge her.