WINDSOR, ONT. -- A female member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland is making history for the Rotary International.

Jennifer Jones has been chosen by the nominating committee for president of Rotary International for the 2022-2023 term — after serving Rotary in various roles since 1997.

The organization calls her selection “groundbreaking” as Jones could become the first woman to hold that office in the organization’s 115-year history.

Jones is founder and president of Media Street Productions Inc. in Windsor and has served as chair of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce and chair of the board of governors of the University of Windsor.

She is currently a Rotary Foundation trustee and has been a member since 1997.

Jones will officially become president-nominee Oct. 1 if no other candidates challenge her.