

CTV Windsor





A Windsor Rotarian is in Delhi, India in an effort to eradicate polio.

Former vice president of Rotary International Jennifer Jones has spent the last week in India administering drop vaccinations to children.

The life-threatening disease is only three countries away from total eradication and rotary has made it a priority to end it for good.

Six rotary staff – all women from clubs around the world went on this trip.

Jones tells CTV News knowing the chance of paralysis is greatly reduced makes the group’s effort incredibly rewarding.

“What a gift it was to be able to travel across the world and to be able to embrace a young child and know that this is their future and that their future could be very bright, said Jones.