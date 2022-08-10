Rolling lane closures along E.C. Row planned for this weekend

Rolling lane closures along a section of E.C. Row Expressway will be in effect Sunday as parks staff will be cutting the grass.

The City of Windsor says work is scheduled to take place from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weather depending.

Workers will be cutting the grass on the centre median, roadside shoulders and the on and off ramps.

Crews will be cutting from Huron Church Road to Howard Avenue where construction has been completed.

Rolling lane closures will be in effect in these areas.

The city is reminding motorists to use extra caution and slow down when seeing works and traffic equipment near the road.