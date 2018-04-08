

Windsor, CTV Windsor





The life of Rocky Campana was remembered Sunday and will be remembered throughout the month of April.

On Sunday it was the Run for Rocky Sunday Funday Beer Bus Tour, with proceeds going to the Run for Rocky Legacy Fund. The City of Windsor has also proclaimed April 9th as Run for Rocky Day.

The 23-year-old died in 2012 after taking his own life. Since then members of the Campana family have dedicated their time to helping others in the L.G.B.T.Q. community.

Rocky’s mother, Nancy, says the key is to get the message out, “Because education is knowledge and power, ultimately and creates a safe space for everyone."

A beer bus tour of several local breweries marked the kick off of events after the fifth and final Run for Rocky race last year.

More than $383,000 has been raised to support gay-straight alliances in local high schools and post-secondary schools. Proceeds from this year's events will continue to assist those groups.

Between now and May 1st numerous Run for Rocky events will take place to continue the fund raising effort.

Bob Williams of the Windsor Pride Community Centre says the effort in Rocky’s name is making a difference, “The lives that they have saved in youth suicide prevention and awareness is beyond a number that I even want to say to you today but it's amazing that these kids lives are changed.”