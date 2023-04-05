Riverside high school students involved in serious east Windsor crash

Windsor police are investigating a serious three-vehicle crash in east Windsor involving Riverside high school students.

Police say two people have been sent to the hospital, one with a life-threatening injury. It is unknown if the injured people were students. Police investigate a crash at Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Lauzon Road at Wyandotte Street East at 11:29 a.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesperson with the Greater Essex County District School Board confirmed there were students from Riverside Secondary School involved in the crash. Social work counsellors have been made available for anyone at the school. Lauzon and Wyandotte crash in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (_OnLocation_/Twitter)

The intersection was closed to traffic, but has since repoened. WPS Accident Reconstruction was called to the scene. Police investigate a crash at Lauzon Road and Wyandotte Street in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.