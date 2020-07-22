WINDSOR, ONT. -- All three levels of government are contributing $3.45 million for a replacement bridge over River Canard.

Officials announced Wednesday, Bridge 3012 over the River Canard will be replaced and the roadways leading to the bridge entrance rebuilt.

Amherstburg is the recipient of a grant funding agreement from the federal and provincial governments.

“The successful application of Bridge 3012 (5th Concession North over River Canard) will not only address the need for replacement as identified in our Infrastructure needs study, it will also conserve the service level it currently provides in a safe and reliable manner,” said Amherstburg mayor Aldo DiCarlo.

He adds the town is sincerely grateful for receiving funds to address these infrastructure needs.

These improvements will ensure that these important travel routes improve safety for commuters in both communities and extend the lifespan of both bridges.

"These investments will help improve the roads and bridges that keep families in rural Ontario safe and connected to their neighbours, friends and family. These projects will create well-paying jobs in Southern Ontario, and protect our critical infrastructure that helps our region thrive," said Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

Members of the public can view the live announcement on the town’s livestream link.