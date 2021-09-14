WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada says there’s a risk of a thunderstorm in the Windsor area on Tuesday.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud, with the risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High of 30 Celsius. Humidex 38. UV index 7 or high.

It’s expected to be mainly cloudy Tuesday night. Showers with thunderstorms beginning in the evening and ending overnight and a low of 17.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast for the next several days:

Wednesday cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning. High 24. Cloudy periods and a low of 15.

Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

On Friday, cloudy periods with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.

Saturday, a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 26.