WINDSOR, ONT. -- A community COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first and second doses of Moderna is taking place in Ridgetown on Thursday.

The clinic starts at 9 a.m. at the University of Guelph, Ridgetown Campus in Wilson Hall at 120 Main St.

Walk-in appointments will be accepted, but residents are being encouraged to book an appointment by calling 519-354-0070 ext. 614.

The clinic will accept individuals for their first dose or second dose of Moderna as long as they meet the provincial eligibility for the second dose interval. Individuals seeking a second dose should call to book an appointment in advance to confirm they meet the provincial eligibility.

As the Primary Care lead for the local COVID-19 vaccination rollout in Chatham-Kent, Dr. Vishal Chawla has been working with public health and community partners.

“Medication doesn’t work if you don’t take it,” said Chawla in a news release. “An unused vaccination sitting on the shelf is no different.”

This covid-19 vaccine community clinic is being delivered via a partnership with Chatham-Kent Community Health Centres, Tilbury District Family Health Team, Chatham-Kent Family Health Team, Thamesview Family Health Team, Medavie EMS Ontario, Chatham-Kent Ontario Health Team and supported by Chatham-Kent Public Health.