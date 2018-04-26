

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have once again renewed a reward for a 2007 homicide hoping it will help find a suspect.

Police are still looking for Mohamud Hagi, who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder.

He’s accused in the shooting death of Louis Acosta-Escobar.

The Windsor Police Services Board approved a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS