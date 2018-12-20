

CTV Windsor





A retired teacher and soon-to-be grandfather in LaSalle is celebrating winning $100,000.

Aldo Borrelli, 63, won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Mission: Money.

“It’s my first big win,”said Borrelli while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I enjoy playing charity lotteries, and sometimes instant tickets, Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max.”

After playing his instant ticket, Aldo showed his wife in disbelief.

“I asked her what she would do with $100,000,” he said. “Then I headed to the store to make sure it was a winner.”

The married, father of two, with a grandchild on the way says he has plenty to celebrate. He plans on taking a vacation, paying off a new car and helping with the costs of the baby shower for his grandchild due in February.

“It’s fantastic – I’ve never won anything like this,” said Borrelli.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Sandwich Parkway in LaSalle.