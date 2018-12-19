

CTV Windsor





A Tecumseh tool and dye shop worker is getting a big boost towards retirement.

Thomas Hughes of Tecumseh won a $433,189.40 prize in the Nov. 16 Lotto Max draw.

“I enjoy playing daily grand, Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max but this is my first big win,” says Hughes.

The 66-year-old claimed his prize at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

“I found discovered my win when I checked over the winning numbers while eating my breakfast,” says Hughes.

The married, father of two plans on investing his winnings for retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Zehrs on Manning Road in Windsor.