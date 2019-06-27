

The Canadian Press





BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. - Ontario is launching a $1-million pilot project to help communities protect against effects of extreme weather.

Several communities in central and eastern Ontario saw flooding this spring, and the government activated a disaster recovery assistance program for them.

The program helps cover emergency expenses and the costs to repair or replace essential property not covered by insurance after a natural disaster.

Now, Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark says a new pilot project will give municipalities that qualify for that program up to 15 per cent above the estimated cost of rebuilding public infrastructure that's been damaged.

The government says the funds would allow municipalities to make their infrastructure more resilient to extreme weather, with measures such as raising roads, improving the footing of bridges or increasing the size of catch basins.

Earlier this year, the Progressive Conservative government cut conservation authorities' funding for flood management in half.