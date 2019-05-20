Residents see alleged burglars fleeing from home
File photo of a Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., Feb. 17, 2013. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, May 20, 2019 11:43AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 21, 2019 10:35AM EDT
Homeowners on Langstaff Line returned home just a little too late to potentially stop a burglary Sunday.
Chatham-Kent police say the homeowners arrived at their residence around 5 p.m. and saw a man and woman fleeing from their property in a green Ford Focus.
The man and woman were described as Caucasian.
Police say the residents discovered that jewelry had been taken during the break-in.
Police are hoping anyone with information will contact Const. Kyle Wright at kylew@chatham-kent.ca or at 519-436-6600, ext. 87310.
Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).