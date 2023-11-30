Residents of Windsor condo building without heat months after car falls into utility vault
People living in a downtown Windsor condo building are still feeling the effects after a parked vehicle fell through the ground into an underground electric vault in September.
According to Ward 3 Coun. Renaldo Agostino, some residents at Royal Windsor Terrace on Pelissier Street currently have no heat in their units as work continues to address the situation.
“I think people need to know this is not a 1616 Ouellette situation where people are at risk,” Agostino explained.
He said ground level retailers, units on the second floor and throughout the hallways of the 145 unit building have heat, noting space heaters have been made available to residents who need them inside their units, while two large generators continue to provide power to the building.
“No one in the building is at risk of being in danger but at the same time, no one in the building has the amenities that they're supposed to have. And I'm told that there's a rush to get this done,” Agostino said.
Agostino said he's hoping an update with more information on the situation will be available soon.
“I know that the building management is working hard to get this done. And I'm told to the next few days, something's gonna happen. So fingers crossed,” he said.
“It could have been worse. It could have been no electricity, no heat, no nothing. And then everyone's got to find a new place to live. And with the housing crunch we're in right now — that's not what we need. What we need to do is stitch things up to keep people comfortable and keep people happy and keep people off the streets or out of other people's homes or taking up properties in homes that could have gone to someone else.”
He added, “They made the best of a bad situation to get all their hydro back on that it sounds like the heat and the gas is a little bit more difficult, but they're working on it. And should be resolved with the next little while. There's a resolution coming sooner rather than later.”
Mark Smith of Parkside Property Management declined an interview on Thursday, but did tell CTV News that building management is working diligently and as quickly as possible to restore full power to residents.
James Brown, Enwin’s vice president of hydro operations said in a statement to CTV News that there are just over 40 privately owned and maintained transformer vaults in Windsor, which are inspected on a regular basis.
Brown’s statement said when deficiencies are noted, the vault owner is notified and requested to make a repair.
“The majority of vaults are not in areas accessible to vehicles; therefore less risk that an event similar to the Royal Windsor Terrace incident would occur,” he said. “ENWIN is working closely with Royal Windsor Terrace on electricity supply solutions.”
-- With files from AM800 News
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Filmmakers in Bruce Peninsula 'accidentally' discover 128-year-old shipwreck
Yvonne Drebert and Zach Melnick were looking for invasive mussels when they found something no has laid on eyes for 128 years.
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Chinstrap penguins nod off more than 10,000 times per day in seconds-long 'microsleeps,' study finds
A new study has documented the peculiar sleeping habits of this species of penguin. Instead of taking one long continuous period of sleep, chinstrap penguins prefer to sleep in seconds-long intervals, more than 10,000 times a day.
Factors behind Canada's drug shortages go back 'decades': expert
Experts say drug shortages have gradually worsened in Canada over the last decade, putting patients in difficult and sometimes dangerous positions. But potential solutions like rethinking where drug manufacturing is concentrated and expanding pharmacists' prescribing privileges could help ease those impacts.
Israeli military confirms release of 8 more Israeli hostages from captivity in Gaza Strip
Hamas freed eight Israeli hostages Thursday in exchange for Israel's release of more Palestinian prisoners under a last-minute deal to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
Cristiano Ronaldo faces US$1B class-action lawsuit after promoting for Binance NFTs
Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with class-action lawsuit seeking at least US$1 billion in damages for his role in promoting cryptocurrency-related "non-fungible tokens," or NFTs, issued by the beleaguered cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
'The only choice': Defence Department going with Boeing to replace aging Aurora fleet
The federal government is buying at least 14 Boeing surveillance planes from the United States to replace the aging CP-140 Aurora fleet, cabinet ministers announced Thursday. The deal costs more than $10.3 billion in total, including US$5.9 billion for the jets themselves, and the planes are expected to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.
Kitchener
-
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
-
Brazen break-in at Kitchener restaurant caught on camera
A Kitchener restaurant says thieves broke into their business not once – but three times – on the same night.
-
Man charged with stealing kitten from Waterloo pet store
A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a kitten from a Waterloo pet store. However Crosby, the 10-week-old cat, is still missing.
London
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
London police continue investigation into pedestrian’s death
Police are still searching for a second vehicle involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this month.
-
Crowds 'flock' to Chick-fil-A opening in London, Ont.
London’s first Chick-fil-A location is now open on Wonderland Road South.
Barrie
-
Record-setting RVH 50/50 win brings joy to Barrie family coping with unimaginable loss
More than two years after a loss no parent should face, a Barrie family is starting the holiday season off with a glimmer of hope after winning the RVH Auxiliary's record-setting November 50/50 draw worth $266,908.
-
Wasaga Beach CAO makes allegations of a cover-up by the previous administration
Wasaga Beach's chief administration officer dropped a political bombshell in council on Thursday, with allegations the previous administration engaged in questionable behaviour.
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
Northern Ontario
-
One person in custody after three people stabbed in Sudbury on Thursday
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
-
Final day for employees at Domtar pulp mill in Espanola, Ont.
Thursday was the final day of work for employees on the pulp side of Domtar’s pulp and paper mill in Espanola.
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
'Our whole lives are upside down': Family describes terrifying Centrepointe shooting that critically injured family dog
A family pet is in emergency care after being shot by a stray bullet one week ago.
Toronto
-
Additional charges laid in hate-motivated mischief investigation at Yorkville Indigo bookstore
Toronto police have laid additional charges against 11 people in connection with a hate-motivated mischief investigation at a downtown Indigo bookstore.
-
Suspect arrested in Morocco could be behind Ontario bomb threats, OPP says
Investigators have 'strong reason' to believe that a suspect taken into custody in Morocco could be behind numerous bomb threats across Ontario in early November, police say.
-
It may be cheaper to stay in a hotel for a month than rent an apartment in Toronto
While the thought of staying in a hotel for a month might sound like an expensive proposition, it may actually be cheaper than paying rent in Toronto.
Montreal
-
Ex-Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for molesting kids on farm
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Man, 20, found fatally shot inside car: Montreal police
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 20-year-old man was discovered inside a car with a fatal gunshot wound Thursday afternoon.
-
Police say multiple weapons used in serious assault on man at Montreal homeless encampment
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a 57-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
Man rescued from Moncton garbage truck ‘lucky to be alive’
A man who fell into a Moncton garbage truck was rescued Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
-
'More people can see it': 'Humbug' sign removed from Winnipeg brewery, set to move to new location
A Winnipeg brewery says the 'Humbug' sign that it put up on its roof just a few days ago needed to come down.
-
Winnipeg police arrest man for sexual assault, interference
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
Calgary
-
Zadorov dealt to Canucks in return for draft picks in 2024 and 2026
The Calgary Flames traded defenceman Nikita Zadorov to the Vancouver Canucks Thursday.
-
Former NHL stars promoting men's health and prostate cancer screening and testing
Lanny McDonald sports a championship ring he earned after winning the Stanley Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and remains a fixture in the community. McDonald along with Wendel Clark and Guy Carbonneau are spreading the word about the importance of men getting checked for prostate cancer.
-
‘Seeing a comeback’: demand for Christmas parties, markets back to pre-COVID levels in Lethbridge
Whether it’s attending a Christmas party or browsing a holiday-themed market, events this season are seeing a high level of interest.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
Warm and no snow in Edmonton: Just how unusual is this November weather?
Edmonton will get to December 1st without snow on the ground for the first time since 2008.
Vancouver
-
Woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for Vancouver courtroom stabbing
A woman who used a filleting knife and hammer in an attempt to kill her online nemesis inside a Vancouver courtroom will spend 12 years in prison, a judge ruled Thursday.
-
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data: 174 in hospital in latest update
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. fell again this week.