Windsor-Essex residents can safely surrender weapons and accessories by appointment only to OPP next month.

OPP and local police services are holding a gun amnesty campaign during the month of April.

The gun amnesty is for any Ontario resident who wishes to voluntarily surrender unwanted or illegally-owned firearms, weapons, accessories or ammunition.

Police say the amnesty is a way to provide citizens with a safe way to surrender weapons and enhance public safety.

During the amnesty, police will not recommend weapons-related Criminal Code charges that might otherwise apply to people who are turning in these items.

Police note no amnesty is offered for people who turn in weapons that have been used in the commission of a crime. No anonymous submissions will be accepted.

Interested gun owners are strongly urged to call the OPP (or their local police service's) non-emergency number at 1-888-310-1122 to arrange for officers to attend and safely retrieve the weapons. Gun owners can also use the OPP website button -- www.opp.ca/gunamnesty -- or the Citizen Self Reporting tool to notify police.

Police say under no circumstances should anyone deliver guns or ammunition directly to police facilities.