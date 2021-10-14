Rescued dogs from Texas ready for adoption in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor/Essex County Humane Society says a group of dogs flown in from Texas are ready for adoption.

On Sept. 30, the humane society partnered with Bissell Pet Foundation and the Humane Society of Tulsa to fly 71 dogs from overloaded US shelters to our community for adoption.

The first group of dogs have completed their arrival quarantine in local foster homes and are ready for adoption. They will be posted on the WECHS web site on Friday Oct. 15 at noon and 5 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be part of this cross-border life-saving effort. By freeing up space in the sending shelters, those shelters will have more resources for the dogs who remained, allowing everyone to find homes more quickly,” said Melanie Coulter, executive director at the WECHS.

The flight on Sept. 30 was the second partnership in two months between Bissell Pet Foundation and WECHS to bring dogs from communities struggling with overpopulation to Windsor/ Essex, where loving families are eager to adopt.

“This important flight was made possible with the help of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and now so many wonderful dogs are on their way to their forever homes because of Windsor Humane Society,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “We are so grateful to our partnership with Windsor Humane Society and their help to relieve stress at overcrowded shelters in Arkansas and Oklahoma.”