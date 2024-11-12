Town of LaSalle ready to transform Civic Centre into 'outdoor holiday wonderland'

The annual LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights is set to brighten the season starting later this month at the town's Civic Centre.

The event runs from Nov. 22 until Jan. 5 and features an array of holiday lights and activities.

The light display, open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., is set to transform the LaSalle Civic Centre into an "outdoor holiday wonderland," including ornamental displays and a 40-foot walkthrough tree, according to the town.

Sensory-friendly hours, without music, will be offered Monday through Thursday during the same timeframe.

The festivities kick off November 22 at 5 p.m., culminating in a tree-lighting ceremony led by LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche and town cpimco;;prs at 6 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy food trucks, visits with Santa, roaming characters, a magician, and face painting.

“LaSalle Holiday Lights Heritage Nights has become a cherished tradition that brings our community together to celebrate the magic and warmth of the season,” said Patti Funaro, LaSalle's Director of Culture and Recreation.

Weekend Programming Highlights

Special weekend events run from November 22 to December 15 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Family Fridays: Interactive entertainment and food trucks (Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13).

Santa Saturdays: Meet Santa and enjoy food trucks (Nov. 23, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14).

Sunday Holiday Night Markets: Featuring approximately 90 vendors selling handmade and local products at the Event Centre, 970 Front Road (Nov. 24, Dec. 1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15).

"Visitors can also warm up by the fire pits with Adirondack chairs, ideal for taking holiday photos," the town added.

Attendees are encouraged to share their moments on social media using #LaSalleHolidayLights.

The event is accessible, with parking and washrooms available, as well as barrier-free walkways throughout the concourse.