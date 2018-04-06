

CTV Windsor





Remy Boulbol intends to seek the nomination of the Liberal party for the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh.

Boulbol is the executive director of development for the Detroit Public Schools Foundation and is active on various Windsor agencies.

She tells CTV News she intends to campaign on the issues of post-secondary tuition and health care - including the new acute care hospital.

She hopes to launch her platform on Monday.

The nomination meeting is scheduled at Serbian Centre Thursday night starting at 6p.m.