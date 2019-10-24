A fire in Windsor has proven deadly after crews were called to a burning apartment building near the city core on Thursday night.

Firefighters rushed to the building at Ouellette Avenue and Hanna Street around 8 p.m. on Thursday to find heavy smoke coming from a ground floor unit facing Dufferin Street.

AM800 News reports a man was pulled from the apartment onto the back lawn where first responders performed C.P.R. until paramedics could arrive on scene.

The man rescued from the apartment succumbed to his injuries, according to John Lee, Chief Fire Prevention Officer for Windsor Fire and Rescue Services.

All but two residents and two dogs are expected to be able to return to the building this evening.

The scene continues to be controlled by emergency officials as an investigation begins. An inspector from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to investigate and is expected to arrive on Friday morning.

