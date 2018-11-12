

Windsor has lost a 13-year-old boy who battled cancer on and off for four years.

Kaleb Houle was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 2014. He fought off the disease twice, but it returned for a third time in February.

Houle, a student at Eastwood Public School student, passed away just after midnight on Saturday morning at London Sick Kids.

A fundraiser on Facebook has raised over $37,000 and organizers are hoping to continue to help the Houle family.

A benefit concert “Rockin' for Kaleb's Kourage” is planned for Nov. 16 at The Rockstar Music Hall.

Tea Party drummer and family friend Jeff Burrows has been keeping the community updated with posted from Kaleb's mother Jennifer Kingswood Houle.

Burrows shared her post on Saturday "that Kaleb has earned his golden heavenly wings."

“Thank you to everyone for all of your love and support over the past 4 years, but the last few months for sure,” she said is the Facebook post. “You have lifted us up in your love and prayers and support and we can never, ever thank you all enough.”

A funeral is planned for Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Families First.

“Kaleb was the world’s biggest Toronto Maple Leafs fan, and to honour him we invite you to wear your favourite sports jersey to his celebration of life,” said the obituary.

Visitation is on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m. and Wednesday from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m.