

CTV Windsor





It appears the downtown Windsor Starbucks could be relocating.

The coffee shop has been at the corner of Ouellette Avenue and University Avenue West for 15 years.

Starbucks has been leasing the space from building owner Joe Mikhail with Mikhail Holdings.

Mikhail tells AM800 News that Starbucks is leaving at the end of July. Mikhail says he learned about the closure from customers.

"Their lease ends July 31st and normal protocol is usually six months before, you let the landlord know, hey we're not going to be around sorry and there's a proper exchange and termination period but this didn't happen," says Mikhail.

A number of real estate agents tell CTV News Starbucks is looking for a larger location near the downtown core or in Walkerville to add a possible drive thru.

Here is the statement from Starbucks to CTV News:

"We continue to experience high growth in Canada and are proud of our success. As a normal part of doing business, every year we open many new stores, we close some, and relocate a few others. We consider many factors when we make these decisions. When we decide to close a store, we go to great lengths to minimize negative impacts: we offer affected store partners roles at other stores, we communicate to customers and community neighbors in advance and advise them how we will continue to support them moving forward."

Starbucks has not returned requests for a clarification of the statement.

There’s a new Starbucks in Tecumseh on Commercial Boulevard, near the other location in Indigo. Starbucks also has shops on Lauzon Road, Walker Road and in Devonshire Mall.