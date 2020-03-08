WINDSOR, ONT. -- The title of ‘spelling champion’ in Windsor-Essex belongs to Giovanna Patcas.

The L.A. Desmarais Catholic Elementary School student was the last speller standing on the Chrysler Theatre stage on Sunday, claiming the WFCU Regional Spelling Bee crown.

Josephine Cormier, a student at King Edward Public School, finished as the runner-up.

The winning word for Patcas was "univocal" which she spelled correctly in Round 20.

“Thank you for being the best that you are, and we wish you the best of luck today as you represent your families, your schools, but more importantly, your community,” said Eddie Francis, president and CEO of WFCU as he welcomed the competitors to the stage.

As the winner, Patcas has won the right to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. set for May 27-29. The trip will have all expenses paid by the WFCU.

The pair battled beginning in Round 12 head-to-head as the rest of the competitors fell off. Patcas would come out triumphant in the 20th round.

Patcas' win on Sunday served as a bit of redemption after she finished as the competition’s runner-up in 2019.

There were 35 competitors, from Grade 4 to 8, from 18 schools across Windsor-Essex that took part in the bee.

CTV senior anchor Jim Crichton hosted the event while Windsor Star managing editor, Craig Pearson, served as the pronouncer for the competition.