LONDON, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Sunday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 4,568 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,836 people who have recovered.

There are 21 outbreaks in the region, including nine workplace outbreaks, eight long-term care outbreaks, two hospital outbreaks, two community outbreaks and two school outbreaks.

As of Saturday, Extendicare Tecumseh nursing home and Berkshire Care centre are reporting outbreaks.

Extendicare Tecumseh nursing home is reporting six residents and one staff member.

Berkshire Care Center reports one resident and one staff member

Windsor-Essex is fourth the highest for the case rate in Ontario and is above the provincial average.

The per cent positivity rate in the region is 4.5. That’s the fifth highest in the province.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex is now 91.