Real Canadian Superstore on Dougall Avenue closed after fire
An early morning fire turned into an inconvenience for shoppers when they showed up to the Real Canadian Superstore Tuesday morning.
Shopper Brett Hedges was surprised it was closed.
“I pulled in to get some cupcakes for my son’s first birthday. Guess I might have to check out another location,” Hedges said.
The Dougall Avenue location is closed as Windsor Fire and Rescue crews air out the building. The cardboard compactor caught fire at the back of the store early Tuesday morning according to officials.
There were no injuries and crews were airing out the building as of 9:30 a.m. The economic impact is unknown as the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit arrives to assess any damage to the retail food store’s inventory.
A store official tells CTV News they are hopeful to open after the health unit inspection.
More details to come.
