WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Buses destroyed by fire in Essex County

    A few of the burned-out buses at Sharp Bus Lines at 357 Maidstone Ave. East in Essex, Ont. on June 20, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor) A few of the burned-out buses at Sharp Bus Lines at 357 Maidstone Ave. East in Essex, Ont. on June 20, 2024. (Rich Garton/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    A number of school busses went up in flames during a fire in an Essex storage lot Wednesday evening.

    Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, firefighters were called to Sharp Bus Lines at 357 Maidstone Ave. East for a report of a fire.

    Upon arrival, six to seven busses were engulfed in flames.

    Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within two hours, according to company officials.

    The busses which caught fire were not in service and the blaze did not result in any service interruption for the company, with Sharp Bus Lines officials saying its business as usual Thursday morning.

    The burned busses were mostly being used for spare parts, company officials say.

    There are no injuries reported.

    More to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News