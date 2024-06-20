Buses destroyed by fire in Essex County

A number of school busses went up in flames during a fire in an Essex storage lot Wednesday evening.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, firefighters were called to Sharp Bus Lines at 357 Maidstone Ave. East for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, six to seven busses were engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within two hours, according to company officials.

The busses which caught fire were not in service and the blaze did not result in any service interruption for the company, with Sharp Bus Lines officials saying its business as usual Thursday morning.

The burned busses were mostly being used for spare parts, company officials say.

There are no injuries reported.

More to come…