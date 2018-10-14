

AM800, CTV Windsor





Looks like the NDP's Tracey Ramsey will get another shot to represent Essex as its MP if she is re-elected in 2019.

Ramsey was elected in Essex in 2015 — a riding she has called home her whole life.

In a tweet Saturday, Ramsey says she is, "Humbled and honoured to be nominated once again as the NDP candidate for our beautiful riding of Essex. This team rocks and we are ready for 2019."

Prior to her election, Tracey worked on the factory line at Ford Motor Company for 19 years.

She served as the NDP critic for International Trade and vice-chair of the Standing Committee on International Trade.

Tracey also advocates for fair trade that benefits the Essex region.