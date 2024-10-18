Rakesh Naidu announces departure from Chamber of Commerce

The CEO of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce has announced his departure.

According to a statement frmo the board of directors, "After six years of serving the Windsor Essex community as the President and CEO, Rakesh Naidu is leaving to pursue his next venture."

The board said it is, "Grateful for all that Rakesh has done during his tenure, particularly in championing resolutions on both the provincial and federal levels. There is no question he has been a strong advocate for the region."

As the Chamber enters its 150th year, Tony Haddad will serve as interim CEO while a search gets underway for a permanent replacement.