WINDSOR -- Dozens of people gathered along Windsor's riverfront to walk for the millions of human trafficking victims around the world.

It was the second annual 5 km Walk for Freedom on Saturday morning.

"We're here together in strength and numbers," said Julie Welch, the organizer of Windsor's walk.

A similar walk was held in Detroit.

Both cities joined 450 others around the globe to raise awareness of the ongoing trafficking that continues to impact women and families.

"We are a border city and only one per cent of our victims are ever rescued and I think people are not aware that it's happening here in Windsor Essex County," said Welch.

Welch also called on all levels of government to support that agencies that help victims of human trafficking.

"We need awareness, support services. Our local services are doing a great job but this is happening too often, labour trafficking, sex trafficking," said Welch.

The walk follows the arrest this week of more than 30 people in the Greater Toronto are in an alleged human trafficking ring that is believed to have victimized dozens of women for more than a year.

The provincial government also launched an anti-human trafficking campaign in July called #KnowHumanTrafficking.

Shelley Gilbert of Legal Assistance Windsor and WE-Fight told CTV News in June that they are working with roughly 100 local victims of exploitation.