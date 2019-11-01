Rain, strong winds cause flooding in Lighthouse Cove
Water on the streets on Lighthouse Cove on Oct. 31, 2019. (Courtesy Jason Homewood / LTVCA)
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 4:06PM EDT
LAKESHORE, Ont. -- The flood watch is now over, but not before soaking some local communities.
Lower Thames Conservation Authority employee Jason Homewood posted a video of the flooding in Lighthouse Cove.
Water was covering the road and properties, due to the strong winds off Lake St. Clair.
Both the Lower Thames Conservation Authority and the Essex Region Conservation Authority warned of flooding and erosion yesterday.