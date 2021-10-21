Rain and chance of a thunderstorm in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor, Ont. -

It might be a good idea to keep an umbrella close if you plan on being outside in Windsor-Essex on Thursday.

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early Thursday morning. Showers beginning in the morning then changing to 60 per cent chance of showers early this afternoon. There’s also a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 19 Celsius.

Thursday night is expected to be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low plus 5 C.

Here’s the forecast over the next week:

Friday.. Cloudy persiods. High 12. Friday night..cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Saturday night..cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 5.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 5.

Monday.. Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers, High 12

Tuesday..A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 15.

The average high temperature this time of year is 14.6C and the average low is 5.4C.