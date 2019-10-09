Many pundits believe the riding of Windsor West is a two person race between Liberal Sandra Pupatello and New Democrat Brian Masse.

So it shouldn't come as a surprise that Pupatello is directly challenging Masse on the issue of single game sports betting.

There needs to be a majority Liberal government to make that happen.

Pupatello says the landscape in sports betting changed when certain U.S states, including Michigan, as well as major sports leagues embraced the idea of legalizing sports bets.

The Liberal candidate claims legalizing single game betting would create 150 jobs in Windsor, while revenue for the province could climb as high as a billion dollars.

Pupatello believes she's the one who can secure those jobs and that revenue.

“There has yet to be an issue that I said I was going to do that. I did not deliver they know me as 16 years as their MPP and when I lock onto an issue I get it resolved or I don't say that I will.

Legalized sports betting is an issue that Masse fought for as the MP for Windsor West.

In fact, he authored bill C2-21, the single events sports wagering bill that was defeated in the house of commons.

He questions where the liberal support was then and why it's changing now.

Outside Caesars Windsor Wednesday, Masse was joined by former labour leader Ken Lewenza senior and other Unifor members.

Masse called Pupatello's statement playing politics at the worst level.

The New Democrat blames the Liberals for costing the country hundreds of jobs among other things

"So in the meantime, we lost hundreds of millions of dollars per year and billions of dollars went to organized crime and to other types of unauthorized betting at the expense of health care, education, employment and subsequently, those benefits are lost forever," says Masse.

According to the Canadian Gaming Association, the illegal sports betting market in Canada is estimated to be worth $40 billion.

Masse and Pupatello are running against Henry Lau of the Conservatives, Quinn Hunt of the Greens and Darryl Burrell of the People’s Party of Canada.

The federal election is Oct. 21, 2019.