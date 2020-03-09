Windsor police arrested a man after a human trafficking investigation at a motel on Huron Church Road.

Officers responded to a call for service involving a possible person in crisis on Saturday around 11 a.m.

Windsor police received information from a police service in the Greater Toronto Area that a complainant had contacted them after receiving a social media message from the young person indicating that they were in distress.

The investigation was forwarded to Windsor police after information was received that the involved young female may be in the Windsor area.

Officers began searching for the girl.

Shortly before 12 p.m., officers found her in the parking lot of a motel located in the 2300 block of Huron Church Road.

After speaking with the girl, officers learned that she had recently travelled to Windsor from the GTA with a man.

Police say investigation revealed that a number of Human Trafficking related offences were believed to have occurred.

Officers found the man in a room of the motel and arrested him without incident.

The involved motel room was contained and members of the Major Crime Branch continued the investigation.

Investigators applied for and received judicial authorization to search the involved motel room.

The victim was transported to hospital for medical assessment.

Investigation revealed that the man and young female had met roughly a month ago.

Police say the man soon began controlling behaviour over the girl and involved her in the sex industry.

He was believed to be controlling the victim's finances, clientele, and movements.

The man, from the GTA, is charged with trafficking a person by recruiting, trafficking a person by exercising control, material benefit resulting from human trafficking, publish intimate image without consent, sexual assault, sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age, invitation to sexual touching of a person under 16 years of age.

His name is not currently being released to protect the identity of the girl.

Windsor police connected the victim with community partners to assist with her recovery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.