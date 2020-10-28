WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local hockey goalie is still making his saves count, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Four years ago, Sammy Guenther started Buck for a Puck, a fundraising initiative to help the homeless.

He first got the idea after spotting a homeless person in Toronto while attending an NHL hockey game.

Now, he’s helping people closer to home.

“When I see a homeless person it makes me sad inside but to see people help us give money to the homeless it makes really happy inside,” says Guenther.

This year, Guenther has raised $,1400.

“We had to like be more online and stuff where people had to donate and do it all online.”

In total, nearly $12,000 has been donated to the Windsor Downtown Mission and Street Help.

On Tuesday, Guenther had a couple surprise teammates attend practice, who also donated to his cause- The Windsor Spitfires.

“The initiative this young man has put out there and the support he’s going to get through our community and our organization it’s going to be fun night,” says GM Bill Bowler.

Head coach Trevor Letowski and goaltender Xavier Medina practiced the Erie North Shore hockey club at Kingsville Arena.

“They’re a really good team and they’re all nice people,” Guenther tells CTV Windsor.

The Ontario Hockey League season is currently delayed due to the pandemic. Bowler sees it as an opportunity to give back to the community.

“The reality is we have a lot of time right now to thank our supporters, our sponsors and we’re doing our best because we know once hockey gets rolling again we’re going to get that support right back,” says Bowler.