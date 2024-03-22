'Prowler' caught on home surveillance camera in LaSalle

LaSalle police are warning the public about a “prowler” who was captured on a resident’s home security camera.

A resident in the 2600 block of Bridgeway Boulevard reported that someone tried to enter their vehicles Thursday morning at 5:30 a.m.

Police said the footage shows what appears to be a person walking up the driveway and trying the door handles on two parked vehicles. Both were locked.

The would-be thief ducked in front of the vehicles as another car approached then left the property empty handed.

“Locking your doors works,” said police in a news release. “Thieves could still break a window to get in but locking your doors and keeping valuables out of sight significantly reduces your chances of becoming a victim of theft.”

The suspect is described as a white male and was wearing a black jacket with a hood, black track pants with red stripes, white running shoes, and a dark baseball hat.

Anyone who has information about the identity of the person is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service at 519-969-5210. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 519-258-TIPS (519-258-8477) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.