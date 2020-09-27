WINDSOR, ONT. -- A local non-profit plans to help people access essentials by building a community pantry in Harrow.

Project HOPE Windsor-Essex announced the build and launch dates of its 2020 initiative, the Harrow Community Pantry. The build will start in Harrow on Saturday, Oct. 3 and the grand opening of the pantry will take place the following week on Saturday, Oct. 10 at 11 a.m.

“The not-for-profit organization intends to help others by providing essentials (H.O.P.E.) and has focused their 2020 efforts on establishing a community pantry in the town of Harrow,” said a Project Hope news release. “A community pantry is a small, accessible structure where goods are stored and donated by community members. The Harrow Community Pantry will be the first of its kind in Canada.”

The Harrow Community Pantry will be a 100 square foot structure built next to the Harrow Arena at 243 McAffee Street. It will house a refrigerator and shelving and will be temperature controlled with perishable and non-perishable good stored inside.

The pantry will also offer toiletries, hats, gloves and scarves. It will be accessible 24/7 monitored and maintained by Project HOPE volunteers and directors.

The Harrow Community Pantry will be built by Fortis Group who donated labour to assist with the project. The Project HOPE says many other community groups and members have contributed supplied or funds to bring the initiative together.

The non-profit plans to have the Harrow Community Pantry available for use in time for Thanksgiving.