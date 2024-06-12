Programs at downtown Windsor mental health and addictions crisis centre to relocate

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare is relocating a number of programs currently running out of the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre in Windsor's downtown core.

Between June 17 and 22, the hospital will move programming into HDGH's new downtown campus at 500 Ouellette Avenue — the former home of Sutherland Global Services.

Meanwhile, the Mental Health and Addictions Urgent Crisis Centre (MHAUCC) currently on 744 Ouellette Avenue will shift a few blocks up the street to 1030 Ouellette Avenue — adjacent to Windsor Regional Hospital's emergency department entrance on Goyeau Street — starting June 24.

According to Hotel-Dieu officials, 500 Ouellette will offer group rooms and "private office spaces for one-on-one support." The following services are expected to be offered there:

Injection Clinic.

General Psychiatry Clinic.

Transitional Youth Clinic.

Assessment and Referral.

Wellness Program.

Community Withdrawal Management.

CMHA - Coordinated Access.

Assertive Community Treatment (date TBD).

The MHAUCC opened at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is intended for individuals 16 years of age or older who are experienceing a meantal health or addictions crisis and cannot safely wait for community mental health and addiction supports.

Services available at the MHAUCC include crisis-walk in services (available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.), links to primiary care at the CMHA's Health Centre and a 24/7 over-the-phone crisis hotline.

"Limited walk-in crisis services will be available at 744 Ouellette Ave. during the transition," HDGH said in a statement.

"Individuals experiencing a mental health emergency can also go to the nearest Emergency Department during the relocation. Current clients will be made aware of the closure."

According to Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, this relocations falls in line with the city's recently-approved Strengthen The Core downtown plan.

"This ongoing and evolving partnership between Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Canadian Mental Health Association – Windsor-Essex County Branch, and Windsor Regional Hospital will have a positive impact downtown and across the entire community," the mayor said.

Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Bill Marra added the opening of a dedicated space for mental health and addiction programming next to an ER department is "crucial for supporting those in immediate need.

"By offering specialized care and intervention, we aim to divert clients from the emergency department, ensuring they receive the appropriate support in a timely manner," said Marra.