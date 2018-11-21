

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A Toronto police inspector thinks private schools should establish rules for reporting crimes to authorities similar to the ones all public schools have in place.

Inspector Domenic Sinopoli, head of the sex crimes unit, is involved in the investigations of assaults and sexual assaults and other incidents at the Catholic St. Michael's College School.

He says all public school boards in the city have signed protocols with the police that spell out the institutions' responsibilities and the response to incidents where police involvement is required.

The school has been at the centre of a police investigation into at least six incidents involving allegations of assault and sexual assault -- some captured on video and circulated on social media.

Six students from the school were arrested on Monday and charged with assault, gang sexual assault and sexual assault with a weapon in connection with one of those incidents.

The school's principal, Greg Reeves, did not report the alleged sexual assault to police until officers, contacted by the media, showed up at the school 48 hours after the administration received a video of the incident.