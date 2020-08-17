GROSSE ILE, MICH. -- Authorities are searching for a priest and another man who are presumed dead after a boat capsized in the Detroit River.

Police say the incident occurred Sunday near Grosse Ile, a suburban island between Michigan and Ontario, Canada. Many people were aboard the boat.

The missing men are the Rev. Stephen Rooney and Robert Chiles.

The 66-year-old Rooney was a native of Ireland. He was pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Trenton, his latest assignment during more than 30 years as a priest.

Police believe the boat might have hit a wake in the river before it capsized.