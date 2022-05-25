Possible thunderstorm and showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
It might be a good idea to bring an umbrella if you are heading outside Wednesday afternoon.
Environment Canada says it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/hr gusting to 40 early in the morning. High 22C. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Thursday - Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 26C.
- Friday - Periods of rain. High 21C.
- Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.
- Sunday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.
- Monday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.
The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.2C and the average low is 10.9C
Gunman kills 19 children in Texas elementary school shooting
An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 children as he went from classroom to classroom, officials said, in the deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade and the latest gruesome moment for a country scarred by a string of massacres. The attacker was killed by law enforcement.
Society 'may not survive' Putin's war, says billionaire George Soros
Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have marked the start of "a third world war," and Russian President Vladimir Putin must be defeated "as soon as possible" if the world wants to preserve civilization, said billionaire and philanthropist George Soros.
Language law Bill 96 adopted, promising sweeping changes for Quebec
Bill 96, the provincial government's controversial legislation aimed at protecting the French language in Quebec, has been adopted in the National Assembly.
Biden makes urgent call for new firearms restrictions after Texas school shooting
Lamenting a uniquely American tragedy, an anguished and angry U.S. President Joe Biden delivered an urgent call for new restrictions on firearms Tuesday night after a gunman shot and killed 19 children at a Texas elementary school.
U.S. senator begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting
Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy, who came to Congress representing Sandy Hook, begged his colleagues to finally pass legislation addressing the nation's gun violence problem as the latest school shooting unfolded Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas.
Conservative leadership candidates meet in Quebec for party's French-language debate
Candidates running for leadership of the federal Conservative party will appear on stage tonight for its French-language debate.
Donald Trump-backed challenger loses Georgia primary
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp defeated his Donald Trump-backed challenger David Perdue on Tuesday after a furious push by the former president to punish Kemp for not overturning the 2020 election results. Kemp's victory sets up another general election race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was unopposed in her primary.
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard denies rape allegations at sex assault trial
Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard has emphatically denied raping a teenager and a young woman nearly six years ago, testifying Tuesday that both encounters were consensual and "passionate."
RCMP suspend flights at Victoria International Airport after suspicious package discovered
Travellers who have a flight planned at Victoria International Airport (YYJ) on Tuesday afternoon are being warned of travel disruptions due to police activity.
Storm cleanup continues in Waterloo region
Power has now been fully restored in Waterloo region, but cleanup efforts will continue for a few days.
Ticket-holders feel 'conned' after race rescheduled to venue 150 km away on different date
Some local fitness enthusiasts are looking for their money back after purchasing tickets to a popular extreme obstacle course event.
-
Apple trees planted at former residential school in Brantford, Ont.
A fruit once forbidden to children at the former Mohawk Institute residential school in Brantford, Ont. will grow on the grounds once again.
Mayor Holder says 'health impacts' influenced decision to not seek re-election
London, Ont. Mayor Ed Holder will be retiring from politics at the end of the current term of council.
Good Samaritan returns wallet containing $5,000 to rightful owner
If you need a feel-good story for your Tuesday evening, the Saugeen Shores Police Service might have just the one.
'It’s been an exhausting three days': London neighbourhoods clean up storm aftermath
As of Tuesday, power has been restored to most London Hydro customers. While some residents in areas including London’s Old East Village endured severe damage during the storm, some people are still without electricity.
Barrie police investigate threats at high school that prompt lockdown
Barrie police are investigating after two threats resulted in Eastview Secondary School being locked down Tuesday morning.
Simcoe County woman charged in charity fraud investigation
A Tiny Township woman faces charges in connection to a charity fraud investigation.
EF2 tornado confirmed to have hit Uxbridge community
A state of emergency is in effect in Uxbridge four days after a powerful weekend storm wreaked havoc, downing power lines, destroying property and ripping trees from the ground.
National Paramedic Services Week kicks off in Sudbury
From May 22-28, Canada is marking Paramedic Services Week. This year's theme is 'Faces of Paramedicine,' which focuses on the diverse and evolving range of specialties in the profession.
Downtown business owners in North Bay share concerns ahead of provincial election
Gateway to the Arts has been located on North Bay's Main Street in the city's downtown for just more than two years.
Thousands of Sudburians have already voted in the June 2 election
Advance Voting is underway in Sudbury and officials with Elections Ontario say thousands have already come out to cast a ballot.
Another 2 to 3 days to reconnect Ottawa, but progress being made: Hydro Ottawa
City officials in Ottawa say it could be another two to three days to restore power, but Hydro Ottawa is assuring the community that progress is being made.
Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday
Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.
Hunt for gas forcing many to drive across Ottawa to fill up cars, generators
City officials say gas supply issues and long lineups at the pumps should be resolved as soon as hydro is restored.
Toronto radio personality 'on hiatus' after human rights complaint filed by former co-host
Toronto radio host John Derringer was absent from Q107's 'Derringer in the Morning' Tuesday after former colleague Jennifer Valentyne posted a lengthy video on social media over the weekend alleging harassment and gender discrimination within the workplace.
Doug Ford widens lead in final stretch of Ontario election campaign, poll suggests
Doug Ford and the Progressive Conservative party have widened their lead ahead of next week's Ontario election, a new survey suggests.
Environment Canada confirms EF2 tornado was part of deadly Ontario storm
Environment Canada has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Uxbridge on Saturday as a powerful weather system made its way through Ontario, tearing apart homes and knocking out power to thousands of people.
Canada shipping vaccines to Quebec as province confirms 15 monkeypox cases
The federal government is sending vaccines and other 'therapeutics' to Quebec to deal with a recent outbreak of monkeypox that has grown to 15 confirmed cases.
Mass shooting inquiry: Two senior Mounties exempted from cross-examination
Two lawyers are criticizing a decision Tuesday to allow senior RCMP witnesses to avoid cross-examination before the inquiry investigating the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia.
Mapping program Mounties struggled to open could have helped contain N.S. mass killer
A report looking into a mapping program the RCMP had access to -- but couldn't open -- during the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia concludes it could have helped contain the killer's rampage.
Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms
The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.
Winnipeg police charge man following four-hour standoff that involved children
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 38-year-old man after investigators say he barricaded himself in a room with several kids while armed with a knife during a domestic dispute.
'There's devastation out here': Whiteshell cottagers, residents struggle to battle rising waters
Evacuation orders are now in effect for northern parts of Whiteshell Provincial Park as flooding impacts hundreds of properties.
Oilers outlast Flames to grab 3-1 series lead
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the night with 3:27 left in regulation as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' second-round playoff series.
Banff businesses struggle with staffing shortages as tourists return
Walk Banff Avenue and store after store has signs looking for help.
'It was just really fast': Dog bite leaves Claresholm, Alta. girl with 16 stitches in her face
An 11-year-old girl from Claresholm, Alta. is recovering after being attacked by a dog last Thursday.
Defence says man had no choice but to shoot hunters in Alberta roadside confrontation
A lawyer representing an Alberta man accused of killing two Métis hunters says his client had no choice but to shoot the men to protect himself, his father and younger brother.
Suspicious package shuts down Victoria airport
The discovery of a suspicious package forced the shutdown of Victoria International Airport on Tuesday, stranding hundreds of travellers and preventing a number of planes from landing on schedule.
B.C. couple says cancer treatment costing more than $1,200 a month, calls for more support
A Coquitlam couple says they’ve been paying more than $1,000 a month for a cancer treatment, even though the drug that’s not being fully covered is already approved and funded in B.C.
Time is money: B.C. doctors' group proposes 'overnight' fix for primary care crisis
A new advocacy group of B.C. family doctors is coming forward to say the primary care crisis in the province isn’t the result of too few physicians, but a matter of priorities and compensation that could be solved virtually overnight.