Possible thunderstorm and showers in Windsor-Essex forecast

It might be a good idea to bring an umbrella if you are heading outside Wednesday afternoon.

Environment Canada says it will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/hr gusting to 40 early in the morning. High 22C. Humidex 27. UV index 8 or very high.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Thursday - Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 26C.

Friday - Periods of rain. High 21C.

Saturday - A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 22C.

Sunday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 26C.

Monday - A mix of sun and cloud. High 30C.

The average high temperature in Windsor-Essex this time of year is 22.2C and the average low is 10.9C