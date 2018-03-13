

CTV Windsor





A new employment outlook survey says that Windsor can expect a “hopeful hiring climate,” during the second quarter of 2018.

The survey commissioned by ManpowerGroup says that 10 per cent of area employers plan to hire during the quarter, an increase of five per cent compared to the same time period last year.

It is however a five per cent decrease from the first quarter outlook for 2018.

Another 83 per cent of employers said they will maintain their current staffing levels, while the remaining four per cent say they are unsure.