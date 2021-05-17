WINDSOR, ONT. -- Port Windsor will be participating in a provincial screening initiative that offers all 850 employees the chance to take a COVID-19 test.

A news release from Port Windsor on Monday says the organization has been authorized to participate in the Provincial Antigen Screening Program, giving employees the eligibility for a daily test to “assure them of their own, and their co-worker's safety.”

The program aims to screen for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in the workplace that may otherwise be missed in an effort to keep workers safe and businesses open, the release says.

The rapid testing kits will add to the current health measures in place at the port and other key businesses.