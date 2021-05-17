WINDSOR, ONT. -- Officials with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) are looking for suggestions to rename a popular spot in Little River Park, unofficially known as ‘Suicide Hill.’

“We believe the time is now to officially name this hill with a proper name,” says CMHA director Kim Willis. “Since research indicates glorifying or celebrating suicide can be detrimental to the work we are doing in education and prevention.”

According to CMHA, 4,000 Canadians die by suicide every year and is the second leading cause of death for youth.

“We must be aware of outdated language used in media, in everyday lives and even in unofficial situations if we are going to change the conversation around suicide,” Willis adds.

“All of us can be champions against stigma and for education and even prevention. When we do we advocate for accurate and respectful language.”

Submissions on a new name can be made here starting now until June 18.

At that time the top 5 submissions will be shared with the community to vote on the name.

This name will then be shared with Windsor City Council with a recommendation to adopt this new name.

The winning submission will receive a $100 cash prize.