WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents age 18 and older living in two specific postal codes are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine at upcoming pop-up clinics.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is planning two pop-up clinics for residents in the N9A and N9C postal code areas on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette says it will be walk-up only.

“You must show proof of address or work ID or a paystub,” says Marentette.

Essential workers who can’t work from home and are working in those areas also qualify.

WECHU expects to have about 1,000 doses at both sites. The exact pop-up locations will be shared on Monday. The postal codes are in the downtown and Sandwich Town areas.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said that people in the two hotspot neighbourhoods face socio-demogratic challenges – education, income, language, status and access to healthcare.

“There are a number of challenges that these neighbourhoods have,” says Ahmed. “We need to be in those communities and remove some of those barriers.

There are several other groups eligible for booking through the WECHU website or local pharmacies.