A Windsor Fire and Rescue Services investigator is attending the scene of a fire in the 500 block of Church Street.

Windsor Fire responded to an upgraded fire at 485 Church Street in downtown Windsor around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The fire was on the second floor and multiple firetrucks are on scene.

Windsor fire officials confirm the residents are out of the house.

The fire is now out and the investigator will attempt to determine the origin and cause of the fire.